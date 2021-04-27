An attempted traffic stop caused a driver to flee police and crash a car near 11th and Penn streets, causing it to burst into flames.
According to St. Joseph police, around 4 a.m. an officer turned on patrol car lights to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver drove away from officers erratically and they did not pursue.
The driver continued driving, and 13 blocks from the attempted stop, the person lost control of the vehicle causing it to go airborne and strike a pole then a front porch.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
