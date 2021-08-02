Ask anyone around town and they likely will say they have seen more homeless people this summer than they have in the past few years in St. Joseph.
That makes the timing of a new pilot program almost perfect, as Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph’s community health workers have been responding to non-emergency situations involving the homeless for the St. Joseph Police Department.
CAP’s Public Affairs and Community Development Director Rachael Bittiker calls it a win-win situation for the organization and the police as they both benefit.
“This was a good way that community health workers could get out into the community to help individuals that really need the help,” Bittiker said, “and also allow cops to do the emergency jobs where they are really needed instead of answering a lot of phone calls that are just going to check on people.”
On average, about three non-emergency calls have been routed to a community health worker weekly.
Community Health Navigator Angi Duty is one of the individuals who respond when the police department’s non-emergency line, 816-271-4777, is called by a community member.
“Clothing, IDs, birth certificates, I mean there’s a lot of different services that we’re able to help them with,” Duty said of the homeless. “We’ve had some like in Downtown, we had some out on the Belt, they’re really kind of everywhere.”
The community health workers call the police if they approach an unsafe situation, and it is still recommended that if anyone witnesses an emergency they should call 9-1-1.
The reason that leads to an individual living outdoors is unique to the individual. That’s why Duty has to prepare herself for any scenario. But she has met individuals who are not actually homeless.
“There’s not really any way to really tell until you actually go and talk to them,” Duty said.
That’s one of the reasons why CAPSTJOE has recommended people not give money to panhandlers, but to perhaps offer food if they feel inclined to help.
“We’re finding out that the panhandlers that are standing up on, you know, the most recognizable corners that we see are not actually even from St. Joe and have made almost a career out of it,” Bittiker said.
Regardless, community health workers do go out and talk to these individuals, because there is a potential they do need help from the organization.
CAPSTJOE staff pride themselves on knowing the routes to help an individual find stable housing by helping with employment or connecting them to food pantries. The agency even hosts a day labor program, five days a week.
CAP’s Emergency Shelter, located at 629 S. Eighth St., closed because of a staffing shortage in June. The organization currently can house up to 15 individuals at an area hotel, which includes 10 men and five women.
During the winter months, the shelter has swelled with homeless individuals seeking warmth. It’s uncertain what the future will hold, and CAPSTJOE is using this time to consider options.
“We want to make sure that the money that we received through grants or federal dollars are really used to the best ability,” Bittker said. “We don’t want to invest a ton of time and a lot of money into things that’s not making any kind of change.”
