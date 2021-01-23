Plans are in the works for emergency dispatchers to direct some calls to Community Action Partnership Community health workers instead of police officers.
For example, if a homeless individual is loitering in the Downtown area, an officer may be able to get the person to move along, but the health worker could possibly treat underlying causes behind their homelessness.
CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning said this is part of a plan made possible with an emergency shelter grant of $250,000 provided by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
“This money, it can be used for outreach prevention and emergency shelter,” Lanning said. “Everything that we’re doing now, we’re essentially just going to be able to do longer.”
Part of the money will add six months of operation at the emergency homeless shelter located at 629 S. Eighth St.
The best news behind the grant is it has the potential to actually be $250,000 larger if CAP puts the original $250,000 to good use, like preventing evictions, and if the MDHC still has money for a second installment.
“The other thing that it’s going to do is it’s going to provide prevention money, so we can help with rent and utilities,” Lanning said. “We know that keeping people housed will keep the economy strong through this pandemic.”
The process of treating some 911 emergency calls with health workers has been practiced in other. The Kansas City Police Department has social workers on staff, who are also tasked with going out to crime scenes and comforting family members while also helping them to obtain resources.
CAP plans to spend an additional $78,000 on health workers during the next two years, and officials hope the partnership with the St. Joseph Police Department will begin around the end of February or March.
“These people are really, you know, the boots on the ground,” Lanning said. “They’re really making connections and developing relationships to get people that are homeless engaged in services.”
Separately, CAP will be rearranging some of its services to spread out around town. City Hall will have intake specialists and the Bartlett Center will have workforce development staff.
All are well versed in the “CAP toolbox,” as Lanning puts it. That toolbox includes assisting families with hardship, and the transition will go into effect around the end of February.
“Let’s, you know, get where we need to be, to be able to help them,” Lanning said.