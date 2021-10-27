A Cameron High School student was arrested in St. Joseph after making threats toward the Cameron School District on social media.
According to Cameron Police and Emergency Management, the threat was discovered on Tuesday night. School administration and resource officers contacted Cameron police, who were able to identify the high school student allegedly involved.
The St. Joseph Police Department was contacted, and officers arrested the 17-year-old student, who was in the city. The teen was transported back to Cameron for questioning.
After investigating, the 17-year-old was transported to a juvenile detention center and is awaiting formal charges.
