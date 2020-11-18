On Nov. 11, Jason Mark Huff, 47, went missing. He left his home in Cameron, Missouri, to run errands and never returned.
The Cameron Police Department said he was last seen at convenience stores in St. Joseph and Dearborn after he left his home on Nov. 11.
The Cameron Police Department has located his car north of Plattsburg, Missouri, in rural Clinton County near harvested soybean fields.
Several searches have been performed in the area, and on Tuesday, law enforcement and the fire department conducted a large area search with UTVs and drones. Huff's location is still unknown.
Huff is bald with brown eyes and stands at 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 175 pounds. He has a small cross tattoo on his left hand near his thumb.
If you have any information, call the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-8477.