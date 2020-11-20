Jason Huff left his home in Cameron, Missouri, on Nov. 11 to run some errands. He was spotted in St. Joseph and Dearborn, but hasn’t been seen since.
The Cameron Police Department has been investigating his disappearance.
“Last Wednesday, Mr. Huff left his residence here in Cameron, to go run some errands. We do know that he went to the St. Joseph area,” Rick Bashor, the Cameron Police chief, said. “Throughout our investigation, we do have some surveillance from a couple of different stores showing he was alone.”
Police do have at least one lead. Huff’s car was found about four miles north of Plattsburg, Missouri, on Thursday, Nov. 12, parked near a field, where a neighbor alerted authorities. However, Huff’s family did not call in his disappearance until Saturday, meaning police were delayed in linking the car to the disappearance.
Huff was driving a white 2014 Volkswagen Passat.
“We do know a location where the car is at. And then from that point, you’re going (looking) from all directions,” Bashor said. “A theory is if he did walk away from the car, then what direction are we looking at?”
Bashor said search parties including other local law enforcement groups and fire departments had been formed. The parties enlisted two all-terrain vehicles and even drones to overfly the nearby fields looking for abnormalities.
“And we’ve also done some wide area searches where we had some drones that came in,” Bashor said. “We have fire departments and police departments, a lot of help searching in those areas.”
Police do not consider the case to be cold, but they acknowledge the search gets more difficult with each passing day. Further complicating the case, Bashor said the police can’t rule out foul play, but they also can’t rule it in. Motivations behind the disappearance are totally unknown.
“But, unfortunately, we get to that late Thursday night, things kind of stop right there,” Bashor said.