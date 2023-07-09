Buchanan County law enforcement officers soon will be equipped with body cameras as part of efforts to upgrade the department’s security measures.
Along with the body gear, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said tax funds will be used to replace in-car cameras, jail security cameras and Tasers.
“This will impact all divisions in the sheriff’s office,” Puett said. “Our patrol officers, drug strike force and jail staff will be wearing body cameras, and the courthouse and our county jails will all have new and improved security cameras. This is the best decision to ensure we have accurate records of any type of incident that may occur.”
Puett said the goal of the upgrades is to improve transparency.
“I really believe that we have a high degree of trust here in our community, and we’re very blessed with that,” he said. “The purpose of this is to make sure that we have better documentation to look at allegations. That way, if there’s a use of force or any type of response issue, then we’re able to have more information to make decisions on whether there needs to be better training or mentoring regarding an incident.”
Details, including the release of footage, and when officers will begin wearing body cameras are still being worked out, but it will happen this year.
“As everyone knows, issues with supply chains can be very challenging,” Puett said. “But we’re expecting to have everything rolling this year. We already have some of the equipment in right now and we’re just waiting on the rest.
“In regard to releasing footage, part of that would often be dependent on if there is litigation involved,” he said. “Those are all things that we’ll have to look at with our policy and make sure that we’re following all legal parameters.”
