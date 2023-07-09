Buchanan County officers will soon be equipped with security cameras

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett discusses security upgrades for his department, including body cameras and new Tasers.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County law enforcement officers soon will be equipped with body cameras as part of efforts to upgrade the department’s security measures.

Along with the body gear, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said tax funds will be used to replace in-car cameras, jail security cameras and Tasers.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

