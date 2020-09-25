Police standoff incidents tend to draw curious onlookers, and while officers understand and expect this, they do ask that people respect the rules in such situations.
Two days of standoff incidents at the same residence last week at 14th and Penn streets, drew large crowds. Bystanders maintained respectful distance both times, allowing officers to focus on what they were doing. This is the best case scenario for keeping everyone safe during a police incident and officers said this awareness needs to happen every time.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said bystanders and neighbors can help officers be able to focus on the incident by respecting police lines and staying out of the way.
"The best thing that you can do to help us help the people that may be involved in this incident is not cause us to divert our attention to something else," Wilson said.
When a standoff occurs, officers are assigned to creating a perimeter around the incident and surrounding area. Wilson said this will be obvious and clear, all people need to do is watch for indicators and officers.
"Pay attention to the signs and the officers and avoid that area. (The media) will cover it, the information will be out there, so they’ll know what’s going on in fairly a quick time frame," Wilson said.
He said if an incident were to happen where close neighbors or businesses need to be aware, officers will let them know what needs to be done.
Such operations can require the use of the BearCat police vehicle, the K-9 unit and multiple agencies, so police know they will attract attention.
"We understand that it’s interesting to see but also understand that our first and foremost priority is the safety of people that are either involved in this or around this incident," Wilson said. "Just do us a favor ... if you're driving by, when we’re on these operations we’re going to have officers assigned to what we refer to as a perimeter and areas surrounding the police incident, so we ask that you just pay attention to those officers and do what they ask you to do as far as staying back a certain distance."