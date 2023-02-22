The U.S. saw a record number of recalls in 2022, and local experts are encouraging consumers to do their research if they're suspicious of a product.
These recalled products range from dangerous ingredients in food to cosmetics to car seats. Officials say the high number of recalls is happening because people are becoming better at catching these issues before they become fatal.
“I would say the old adage 'buyer beware' is truer now than ever,” said Sheldon Lyon, executive director at the Safety and Health Council. “Parents are being very cautious because they have young kids who are using many of these products. These recall lists are being updated constantly, whether it’s formula, a car seat or a toy.”
Before buying a product, especially for a child, experts recommend finding out if the manufacturer has recalled it. There are several recall tracking websites to help consumers identify recalled items.
“If you’re concerned or have a suspicion, please go and check the recall list and see if that item is on there,” Lyon said. “If the product is on the list, there should be instructions on what the consumer should do with the product.”
Lyon said when it comes to recalls, the key to staying safe is to take it seriously.
“This is something that could save your life or the life of a loved one,” he said. “Every single recall item needs to be taken seriously but food is especially something to be aware of because it’s something we’re ingesting every day.”
