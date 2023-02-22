2022 sees record number of recalls

Sheldon Lyon, executive director at St. Joseph's Safety and Health Council, offers tips to stay safe with the number of U.S. recalls skyrocketing.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The U.S. saw a record number of recalls in 2022, and local experts are encouraging consumers to do their research if they're suspicious of a product. 

These recalled products range from dangerous ingredients in food to cosmetics to car seats. Officials say the high number of recalls is happening because people are becoming better at catching these issues before they become fatal.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.