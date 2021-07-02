Busy time of year for animal shelters raises concerns during fireworks

The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is full and staff members said people need to keep an eye on their pets this holiday weekend because fireworks can cause critters to run away.
Aubrey Silvey, the humane educator at the animal shelter, said this time of year needs pet owners' attention.
“It’s the busiest time of year for us, as far as dog intakes, and it’s across the board I think for a lot of shelters just because of people not being prepared for it," Silvey said. "So it’s really important to talk about being prepared for the fireworks if you have pets because it can be really stressful and upsetting for them with the unexpected noises and just seeing the fireworks too.”
According to the National Humane Society, it doesn't matter if a pet is used to the outdoors. Fireworks can frighten animals and cause them to run away.
"Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. On the Fourth of July and other days, people are likely to set off fireworks, it's best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises," the society advises. "Even pets who are usually kept outdoors should be brought inside."
Silvey said if pet owners are planning to leave the house for the Fourth of July, it's important to have a plan, especially if the animal is known to be prone to anxiety.
“Just the sight of the fireworks combined with the sound can be really scary. If you take away that visual aspect, that can calm them down a lot. If they’re crated, putting a blanket over their crate helps. Calming sounds like white noise," Silvey said. "If you have an animal that’s really, really anxious, it’s best to consult your veterinarian because in some cases they do need a prescription to manage that anxiety. So vet recommendations are always good too.”
Because of the increased chance a pet may run away, make sure there is identification with your pet.
"All pets, even those kept indoors full time, should always wear collars with ID tags," the humane society advises. "Indoor-only pets can become so frightened during fireworks displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through windows or door screens. You should also ensure that your pet is microchipped and that the chip is properly registered with your current contact information."
If a pet does become lost, contact the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. There are community Facebook groups that also aid in finding or identifying lost pets.
