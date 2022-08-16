City Star gas station on Frederick Ave

Employees at City Star on Frederick Avenue have been noticing an increase in fraudulent bills at their gas station. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Law enforcement is urging residents and businesses to be vigilant as there has been an increase in counterfeit bills in the area.

Fraudulent bills have been turned in to the police station on two occasions this month, and customers reportedly also have been attempting to use these bills at local stores.

