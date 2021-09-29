Burglary numbers through this year are at their lowest since 2000, with 247 through August.
The tally is about 130 fewer cases than at the same points in 2019 and 2020, and it’s part of a larger trend in decreasing numbers since 2015, St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally said.
“It’s a trend that we’d like to see,” he said. “We track in areas where we see a trend emerging and try to get on that quickly, and if there’s a repeat offender that we know is involved, we try to go after those repeat offenders and get them off the streets.”
Burglaries refer specifically to breaking into a home to commit another crime, Connally said. People sometimes use the term interchangeably with robbery — which is using force to take someone’s property — and larceny or theft, which is stealing an item without the use of force.
There are many factors that play a role, from community assistance to the work by prosecutors, Connally said.
“It’s a system-wide effect,” he said. “There’s never really one different, one specific thing. I’d like to think, also, we’re doing a better job at tracking trends and cutting them off before they really get started, and that’s always going to be a challenge because things do go up and down.”
One difference from previous years is there hasn’t been a large spike during any month so far in 2021. Of the eight months recorded so far, five had between 30 and 37 burglaries. The other three had between 24 and 27 cases reported.
While the decrease is a fortuitous sign, Connally said it’s important to keep in mind that the crimes are more than numbers.
“That’s something very personal to the victim, and it’s important for us to look out for our victims,” he said. “Behind each one of these burglaries, there’s someone or there’s a family that’s been adversely affected. While we talk about this, it’s still too many, and it’s still too many of our citizens that are being impacted.”
One way people can ensure their homes are as safe as possible is by asking police for a security check. If requested, an officer will visit a home and inspect it for safety features, filling residents in on places they can improve security, Connally said.
