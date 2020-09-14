Cyberbullying has always been a concern when it comes to children who have access to the internet.
However, with virtual learning becoming more common than ever this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, students may be even more susceptible to online bullying.
Dr. Robert Sigrist, director of non-academic services for the St. Joseph School District, said measures already are in place to help prevent such problems.
“Cyberbullying has been something that’s been an issue that we periodically have to deal with from time to time, so I don’t know if we’ve taken any additional steps necessarily. We haven’t seen a big spike in anything like that right now,” Sigrist said. “Whenever we do have issues like that, we have multiple ways that students can report to us to make sure that they’re safe.”
Steps that are already in place include filters on all school computers that search or alert for keywords. Sigrist said this is used not only for cyberbullying but also for students who show signs of depression or are having some sort of mental health issue.
“From the other side too, if we have issues with cyberbullying or anything with safety, we have an online reporting system called Sprigeo where ... anybody can go report anonymously if you know of some safety concerns or anything like that,” Sigrist said.
According to StopBullying.gov, about 20% of students between the ages of 12 to 18 nationwide say they have experienced bullying. Of those students, 15% said they were bullied online or by text.
“Cyberbullying seems to be more prevalent than probably what we know because it’s hard to see,” Lonnie Bishop, an investigator for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, said. “One, parents don’t always know, it’s 24-7, it’s persistent. So, at 2 o’clock in the morning when everybody’s sleeping, these kids are still getting harassed. It’s also permanent until the parent or somebody in a position of authority or law enforcement gets involved.”
Bishop recommends keeping a possible cyberbullying case at the lowest level whenever possible by immediately reporting it to a teacher and then, if needed, to the school. It only escalates to a law enforcement level when it turns to a form of harassment or if someone feels their life is being threatened.
Even without virtual learning, students are accessing social media on a regular basis, and Bishop said parents need to be involved.
“They need to look at the kids’ phones, they need to look at their profiles, because unfortunately, statistics will show us that for every account that you know of, a child has created accounts that you don’t know of or several accounts that you don’t know of,” Bishop said. “Just be mindful of that. And the other one is keeping an open mind. Understand social media is dangerous, but it can also be used for good as well.”
A resource Bishop mentioned called NetSmartz is an online safety education program that provides age-appropriate material for kids to learn how to be safe online.
“I would just encourage everyone that if you have any concerns with your child, don’t hesitate to reach out to the school,” Sigrist said. “Just because we’re not face to face doesn’t mean that we still don’t want to make sure that we’re taking care of your child’s social and emotional needs. In fact, we may rely on parents a little bit more because we’re not seeing them daily and so anytime that they feel concerned again. The message we want to put out is, don’t hesitate to contact the school.”