Two gunshots reported on Concord Street, no injuries

Gunshots were reported by witnesses on Concord Street, St. Joseph police said.  

 Ryan Sheehan | News-Press NOW

Two gunshots were reported around 9 p.m. on Concord Street.

A bullet went through a house and struck a TV, St. Joseph police said, but no injuries were reported.

News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available.

Ryan Sheehan can be reached at ryan.sheehan@newspressnow.com.

