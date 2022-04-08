Police on scene after car crashes into building, collapses wall

A building wall covers an SUV in bricks Friday night at Jefferson Street and St. Joseph Avenue after the vehicle crashed into the wall.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph police are searching for details after a Dodge Durango crashed into a vacant building around 8:45 p.m. Friday, causing the building’s wall to collapse on the SUV.

No one was inside the vehicle at St. Joseph Avenue and Jefferson Street when police arrived, and there were no witnesses to identify the driver, police said.

There also were no skid marks to indicate which direction the vehicle was traveling, police said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

