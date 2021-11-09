The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office tracks its most-wanted list with the goal of raising awareness of suspects to not only law enforcement but civilians as well.
This list includes all felonies in the county from police departments, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“The most-wanted list is developed from individuals with high bonds or no bonds that are wanted for violent crimes or crimes against persons,” Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. “Those are typically the criteria that go through the selection process then are added to the most-wanted list.”
Right now, there are seven people on the list in Buchanan County. These suspects have varying types of charges.
“Weapons charges, domestic violence, drugs, resisting arrest, those types of charges, all felony charges that the individuals have committed here in Buchanan County,” he said. “Typically, we try to run about 10 on the list. When individuals are arrested, the list may drop down a little bit until others can be evaluated and added to the list.”
The most-wanted list is changing all the time as people are arrested and replaced with new suspects. Puett said people need to be aware of the list as officers work to locate these individuals.
“Time on the list varies based on, obviously, if we can locate them quickly or whether they might not be in the jurisdiction or something like that. But the purpose of the list is to get these names and faces out in front of our citizens who may know where they’re at. And that could assist us by providing information, where they’re located, where we could get them into custody,” he said.
The following currently are on the Buchanan County most-wanted list with bond denied.
Brian Almanza — probation violation, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Evans — probation violation, possession of a controlled substance.
Corey Brown — failure to appear, unlawful possession of a firearm.
Steven Hastings — domestic assault.
Alicia Buzzard — probation violation, possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Streeter — probation violation, possession of a controlled substance.
Reuben Chappell — probation violation, resisting/interfering with arrest.
The list can be found on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s website at co.buchanan.mo.us/196/Sheriffs-Office.
