The rise in COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County has led to public concern over the virus in the jail and the potential of an outbreak.
While there have been positive cases and many isolations and quarantines among inmates, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said precautions are being taken to limit the virus, its spread and any potential outbreaks.
In early November, Cliff Simon’s daughter, Chloe Schultz, was arrested and brought into Buchanan County jail. After a number of days in holding, she called her dad and told him she was stuck in a holding cell with several other women for six to seven days.
“There’s several people in what probably is a two to three men, 8-by-8 cell,” said Simon. “That in and of itself is not within the social distancing guidelines, obviously. It’s pretty hard to get 6 feet inside an 8 by 8.”
The reason multiple women were being held in a booking cell was because a number of women had tested positive for COVID-19 and were forced to quarantine, which essentially locked down the day rooms.
“We had several females that went COVID positive on us,” Puett said. “So they were isolated together.”
The number of cases in the jail have ebbed and flowed, but that week in early November was one of the worst. In total, the jail has had eight positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Puett. But he said, there have been “a lot” of quarantines.
“I think we’re keeping the jail safe, as safe as we can keep it,” Puett said. “We have a finite amount of beds and a finite amount of cells. We do every protocol we can to keep the inmates as safe and healthy as possible.”
These protocols include giving out soap, hand sanitizer and masks daily. The jail is constantly being cleaned with disinfectant and ultraviolet lights, said Puett.
Every person that goes into booking meets with medical staff to go through COVID-19 screening. This includes temperature checks and exposure-related questions.
“If there’s anything that triggers the nurse that believes that they might be a COVID positive, they would go into quarantine or they would be COVID tested,” Puett said.
According to CDC guidelines for correctional and detention facilities, they recommend testing everyone on intake, testing close contacts and testing before release.
Puett said because of cost and availability the jail wouldn’t be able to follow the CDC guidelines for testing, which is why they do intake screenings instead.
“It’s probably not feasible with the amount of tests that are available,” Puett said. “We take the COVID screening and the testing process very seriously. If we presume someone needs testing, then we absolutely will take them and have them tested.”
But this creates problems if someone is asymptomatic.
“That’s how we feel that some (cases) got in on us, was that we had an asymptomatic person come in, and was in an area around some other inmates,” Puett said.
The population in the Buchanan County jail fluctuates but has been on the higher end more recently. At the time of this article, the population was 184 inmates.
“We would like the population to be down,” Puett said. “But that involves other entities. That involves the prosecutor’s office. That involves the courts.”
“I have to stress that this is a double-edged sword,” Puett said. “What I mean by that is that people don’t get a free pass on committing crimes. They commit crimes, they victimize someone and they’re going to come to jail. We can’t just let people out because of COVID.”
Simon recommends a couple solutions.
“A possible solution to the overcrowding nature to where they could keep and maintain a successful quarantine, would be to release on their own recognizance, not give up the charge, but release on their own recognizance with new court dates, everybody that’s applicable,” Simon said.
According to 5th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Keith Marquart, this looks simple on paper but involves a lot more factors.
“There’s a pandemic going on,” Marquart said. “The pandemic may be in the jail, why should we submit people to that kind of exposure if they don’t have to be exposed? But then the other side of the issue is, what did they commit? Have they failed to appear before? Have they failed to appear in this case before? Do they have convictions for resisting arrest? Is it a violent crime? Is it a non violent crime? There are many things that need to be considered, other than the fact that there’s a pandemic going on.”
Another solution to the overcrowding problem is by creating more room. Before the pandemic, the jail began creating 10 new cells, which will be finished in about a month.
“We do everything humanly possible within our availability,” Puett said. “Like I said, the sanitation, the hand washing, the masks and all those things right now are the best tools that we have turned to to fight and keep COVID out of jail.”