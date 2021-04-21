The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office announced it will being allowing in-person jail inmate visitation again beginning May 1.
Visitation was not allowed due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Now, it will be open by appointment with restrictions.
Three people are allowed for each visitation time to allow for social distancing. During reduced visitation capacity, individuals will be restricted to one visitation appointment per weekend.
The visitation area will be cleaned after each session. These appointments will be held on Saturdays and Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.