The signs of warmer weather are all around and those include ones that signal road construction ahead.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing a bridge on South Riverside Road above U.S. Route 36 for three days in June.
"The whole bridge will be closed for those three days. They're planning on closing it early on the first (of June) and it should be open mid-afternoon on the third," Jennifer Jarvis, an area engineer with MoDOT, said.
Jarvis said there will not be an assigned detour, but numerous other routes will remain open and available.
The bridge will be undergoing deck repairs, which is routine, according to Jarvis.
"The frequency of deck repair kind of depends on the age of the bridge. This one is potentially going to end up re-decked eventually," Jarvis said. "There is no standard frequency. I know this bridge gets attention at least yearly."
Jarvis said MoDOT officials ask drivers to put phones down, buckle up and slow down in work zones.
"There are always workers walking around even if it's not right there in the work zone. There are workers relatively close to where you're at (on the road)," Jarvis said.
In addition to the Riverside bridge repair, MoDOT is working on repaving parts of U.S. 36 along with guardrail replacements and overlays that will cause intermittent lane closures. The ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to northbound Interstate 229 will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 20, as part of the resurfacing project.
