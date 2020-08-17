A St. Mary's Catholic Church parishioner hoped to make a community impact on Monday, calling for those who have information about the death of Raelynn Craig to break their silence.

According to police, Craig, age 2, was killed in a drive-by shooting last week.

"So when people hear church bells, hopefully they'll just stop and maybe think about the little girl, say a prayer," Kay Currier, a parishioner at St. Mary's, said. "Even if they don't know any information they can give, but just say a prayer."

The funeral for Craig happened Monday at 1 p.m. She was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Currier said about 12 community churches and organizations agreed to ring their bells five minutes before the funeral's start. Normally in Catholic tradition, Currier said the church would ring bells at the end of a funeral ceremony.

Instead, Currier wanted the St. Joseph community to be thinking about Craig prior to the service. She implored anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

"Maybe it might bring somebody's heart to say 'I need to step up,' hit their soul and make them come forward," Currier said. "So that's why we're doing it."

Currier said she hasn't spoken to the Craig family, but that didn't stop her from organizing the remembrance on social media.

"I haven't spoken to any family members, but you don't have to know somebody to have it affect you," Currier said.

Those wishing to contact police about the incident can do so, anonymously if necessary, by calling 816-238-TIPS.