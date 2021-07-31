Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be, and property crime rates declined even more sharply during the pandemic.
That said, there still are hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood. While approximately 400 burglaries and 1,700 larceny-thefts per 100,000 people annually have been the national norm over the past five years, there are cities in the United States that report rates double or even triple those numbers.
As with anything, an understanding of what burglars are after and where they are active can help keep the trend heading lower. Over the last decade, the number of larceny-thefts fell nearly 20% from 6.3 million to 5.1 million, and the number of burglaries was cut in half from 2.2 million to 1.1 million, according to FBI statistics from 2015 to 2019. And it’s not a new trend. Since 1993, property crimes declined dramatically — 55% to 71% depending on which source of stats you look at, Pew Research found.
For small metro cities, St. Joseph did not appear on the list. In 2020, it saw burglaries and break-ins decrease. For St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally, it is a point of pride.
“Robbery and burglary reaching such a low for that type of crime ... I think in burglaries (the pandemic) may have contributed during that time period where everybody was home. I kind of was a little surprised to see those continue to decrease, pleasantly surprised,” he said.
Another area that the St. Joseph Police Department saw a decrease in 2020: shoplifting.
“One thing that I saw that was really noticeable in the pandemic related to theft has to do with shoplifting. Shoplifting numbers went down drastically,” Connally said.
Looking at the past five years of crime data, burglars were about twice as likely to target a home than a business or other building, and nearly half of all burglaries occurred during daylight hours. Once in, thieves were often after two items in particular: money and jewelry. Together, those valuables were worth more than the remaining top categories of stolen goods combined. Of those other items, office equipment, electronics and clothing were common targets.
Protecting your home and taking initiative to deter potential burglars are obvious steps to fight crime, but choosing a safe location to begin with is one of the most important factors. For example, burglaries occur in New York, New Hampshire and Virginia less than half as many times as the national average, while residents of New Mexico, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana are burglarized nearly twice as often. In general, states in the South have higher-than-average property crime rates, and the states in the Northeast enjoy the lowest theft rates of any region in America.
News-Press NOW
reporter Andrew Gaug
contributed to this story
