Upcoming construction for the city's Bonds to Bridge program will have a major impact on local traffic.
The first phase of the program includes work on five bridges and culverts located on 22nd Street, Gene Field Road, 13th Street, King Hill Drive and North Woodbine Road. Construction could start as early as September or as late as the beginning of spring, depending on the arrival of winter weather.
“Detour traffic is tough during the winter, and second, late fall, early spring has a lot of rain with it, so they really can't accomplish a lot of constructive work, which means that the closure period extends even longer,” said Andy Clements, the director of public works for the city.
No matter when the work begins, the projects will have an impact on traffic. City crews are preparing by already having potential detours in place.
“You have different levels of impact,” Clements said. “You certainly have school traffic and the general traveling public. Then, of course, you have more unique impacts there in the residential neighborhoods.”
School bus routes will be affected, especially with the closure of the Gene Field Road bridge, as Eugene Field Elementary School is nearby.
To inform citizens of upcoming traffic changes, the city is preparing for a major public service announcement push through the school district, social media and advertisements.
“As we get more detailed schedule information from the contractor, really pushing that out to the school district so they can share with their bus company,” Clements said. “Then push it to the parents of the children at school and make sure they're aware of it.”
While neighbors near the construction sites will be affected by traffic, they will also experience other unique complications, including noise, dust and large equipment. The city and contractor plan to notify impacted neighborhoods through the use of door hangers.
The city is working with two contractors. One is expected to start construction on the North Woodbine Road box culvert in mid-September. The other contractor is in charge of the remaining four bridges and hasn’t set a start date for the construction.
The Bonds to Bridges program was approved by more than 75% of voters in June 2020. About 15 bridges and culverts will be completely renovated by 2023. All bridges will include sidewalks on both sides of the road. The second phase is expected to begin around April of next year.
“The city will be pushing (construction information) out communitywide ... to make sure that people are aware of it, so it's not a big surprise,” Clements said.
