Bomb threat reported Wednesday at North Belt Walmart
Alex Simone
Jun 30, 2022

North Belt Walmart was completely evacuated of people after a bomb threat Wednesday night. An anonymous call was received shortly after 8 p.m. but the caller could not be identified, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said. Police searched the store but no bomb was found.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.
