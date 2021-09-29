A portion of south St. Joseph and surrounding areas are under a precautionary boil order for the next 48 hours.
According to an emergency alert from Missouri American Water, a water main break occurred around 10 a.m. in St. Joseph.
The perimeters of the order include the southern part of St. Joseph from city limits to the Buchanan and Platte County Line and State Highway 59 east to Agency.
Missouri American Water said repairs are expected to take approximately five hours to complete.
Any water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled for three minutes. Water can be used to bathe, wash and other common uses without being boiled first.
Landlords are advised to inform tenants, so they are made aware of this impact.
