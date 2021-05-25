The body of a St. Joseph man was found on Saturday in the Missouri River near the Fairfax Bridge in Riverside.
The body was later identified as Zachary Schwartz of St. Joseph. Riverside police are investigating the circumstances of his death.
Riverside Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 816-741-1191 or 816-474- TIPS.
