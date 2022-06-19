Body found in Missouri River identified after autopsy News-Press NOW Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Michael D. Zorn's body was found by Buchanan County citizens on Friday night. Michael D. Zorn's body was found by Buchanan County citizens on Friday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An unknown man recovered from the Missouri River on Friday has been identified as Michael D. Zorn.Zorn, 39, is a St. Joseph resident who is thought to be homeless. Buchanan County police have been unable to locate any living relatives after what they say was an extensive search.Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett also stated in a press release that the autopsy results are still pending.Police are requesting for anyone with information about Zorn or his family contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-8477 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 816-236-8856. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael D. Zorn Missouri River Police Law Politics Buchanan County Hotline Bill Puett Criminal Investigations Division Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Follow Daniel Slaybaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Avoid the 400 block of N 17th Street for a structure Local News Motors and Marigolds reaching new highs in 10th year Public Safety Unidentified male body recovered from Missouri River Public Safety 12-year-old hospitalized after ATV crash More Local News → 1:46 Staying hot this week but rain is on the way 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.