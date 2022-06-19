An unknown man recovered from the Missouri River on Friday has been identified as Michael D. Zorn.

Zorn, 39, is a St. Joseph resident who is thought to be homeless. Buchanan County police have been unable to locate any living relatives after what they say was an extensive search.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett also stated in a press release that the autopsy results are still pending.

Police are requesting for anyone with information about Zorn or his family contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-8477 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 816-236-8856.

