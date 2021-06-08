A gun with blood on it was discovered Saturday night around the time a person with a serious gunshot wound checked into Mosaic Life Care, according to St. Joseph police.

Officers said the two may be related, but they have no one cooperating in their investigation.

The weapon was found by kids, police said. Police did not say where the gun was found and added it is unknown where or how the shooting occurred.

The person with a gunshot wound, whose name police did not release, has been transported to Research Medical Center in Kansas City and remains in critical condition. Police have not made any arrests in the case.