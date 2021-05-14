A curiously fake fundraiser appeared in a social media group recently, prompting a swift rebuke from a local fire department.
Dave Cline, chief of the Smithville Area Fire Protection District, said he referred the post, since deleted, to the Platte County Police Department.
"I've not seen it like this where it's that blatant, that someone is claiming that this occurred," Cline said. "There's absolutely no truth behind it."
The post was specific, claiming the fire that "took everything" occurred in Smithville, a town of about 9,000 people.
Cline checked internal records and found that no such fire existed. Not only did that type of fire not occur in the city limits, but it also didn't happen within the fire district's 112 miles, which covers parts of two counties.
An official with the Platte County Police Department said no further updates are available on the case and that no arrests have been made.
The post was made on an app called Nextdoor, which allows neighbors to post in groups linked by geography. While the poster claimed the fire occurred in Smithville, the post was in the Platte City group.
A spokesperson for Nextdoor didn't respond to a question about the site's procedures to keep fake fundraisers out.
"There have been some (posts) that we've seen where people are soliciting donations because of a fire... sometimes it's a little sensationalized," Cline said.
In a real incident, the Red Cross often helps families handle the first two or three days after the fire, Cline said.
After that point, it's not uncommon to see an online fundraiser through social media. Cline said members of the public are welcome to contact the fire department to verify incidents prior to donating.
"Everybody works hard for their dollars and we want to give, but we want to make sure that our donation is going to something valid," he said. "I'd be more than happy to speak with anybody to confirm that."
