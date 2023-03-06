Black balloons at FGC

Black balloons at the Family Guidance Center's Felix Street location memorialize the lives of those lost to drug overdoses. Monday marked the ninth annual national Black Balloon Day to remember overdose victims.

Monday marked the ninth annual Black Balloon Day, a national effort to remember those lost to drug overdoses.

There has been an increasing level of local awareness but that doesn't mean the effort ends after one day, Family Guidance Center Integrated Behavioral Health Coordinator Beth Crumpler said.

