Black balloons at the Family Guidance Center's Felix Street location memorialize the lives of those lost to drug overdoses. Monday marked the ninth annual national Black Balloon Day to remember overdose victims.
There has been an increasing level of local awareness but that doesn't mean the effort ends after one day, Family Guidance Center Integrated Behavioral Health Coordinator Beth Crumpler said.
"It's not just this one day, it occurs with people throughout treatment," she said. "Unfortunately, as overdoses occur, those affect the whole community. And so it's a constant topic."
Whether it's the Buchanan County Opioid Task Force or agencies like Family Guidance Center and St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, there remains a collaborative effort to fight drug use on a local level.
The issue is especially important as the number of opioid deaths in St. Joseph and the surrounding area continues to grow, Crumpler said.
"We've definitely seen an increase in overdoses, primarily from fentanyl and other opiates, but fentanyl is the big thing for us right now," she said. "It's definitely affecting the community, and Black Balloon Day is a way to remember those who have been affected. A lot of times people would like to think that it doesn't affect them, but what we've found is that substance use disorders (don't) discriminate."
The Family Guidance Center is a regular participant in Black Balloon Day, and the symbols often stay up for a month or more after the event. Between the balloons and the overdose awareness shirts many employees wear on Fridays, the goal is to provide visual aspects that consumers and other members of the public might see when they need help, Substance Abuse Counselor Ebony Bailey said.
"Even when these consumers come in and they still see these balloons or see us with our shirts on every Friday, it lets the community know," she said. "I wear my shirt ... once I get off of work. I don't go home and change. I keep that shirt on for anybody that's going through something, (they) can see that shirt."
