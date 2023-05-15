Buchanan County EMS Paramedic Andrew King displays some of the items kept on his protective vest, for calls when EMS might need additional precautions, A pair of recently proposed bills would seek to decrease cases of violence against health care, social services and EMS workers.
A pair of recently proposed bills could improve protections for workers in health care, social services and EMS, and one local professional says it’s a promising development.
Senate Bill 1176, proposed by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, and House Bill 2663, presented by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Connecticut, would require health care employers and related services to have a comprehensive protection plan, and would set up a database to track statistics of violence against workers.
Even if it doesn’t pass, the bills show how seriously the issue is being treated, Buchanan County EMS Paramedic Andrew King said.
“Not only does it create a safety net and what its goal is to create, but it also shows that people understand that those of us in health care as we’re working and often times abused, whether assaulted verbally ... people are recognizing that and they’re trying to do things to help mitigate it,” he said.
The inclusion of a database would be especially significant because there is no national standard for how to compile statistics about violence toward workers in health care and related jobs, King said.
“Once we start collecting that data, it’s going to show a trend that is not going to make a lot of people happy, but it’s going to bring a lot of light to what is happening in these situations,” he said. “I think that is going to help drive policy procedure, and eventually laws, even more to, hopefully, mitigate that and get that cut down.”
Buchanan County EMS uses measures of its own to reduce risks as well, like providing protective vests should responders want them. Another tactic to reduce risk for responders is having dispatchers operate as the screening process, to sniff out any potential red flags before crews arrive on scene, King said.
“They have that information before we do,” he said. “They can relay to us and have us stage in a safe area, as well as go ahead and notify law enforcement to get them en route, secure that scene.”
