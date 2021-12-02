A local politician has proposed a bill called Max's Law that is inspired by a St. Joseph Police Department K-9 who was killed in the line of duty this summer.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, pre-filed Max's Law for Missouri's 2022 legislative session. Max was shot and killed by Valdez McDonald as officers worked to serve an arrest warrant. McDonald has since been charged with armed criminal action for shooting and killing Max.
Now, Max's name could change the way a crime like this is charged. Luetkemeyer said currently a charge for killing a police animal is equivalent to property damage.
"Max's Bill was a piece of legislation filed (Wednesday)," he said. "These dogs put their lives on the line to protect not only citizens, the public, but their fellow law enforcement officers, and so I felt it was important that we have more harsh penalties for people who kill law enforcement dogs. What this bill would do is it would make it a felony offense for somebody who shoots a law enforcement canine in the line of duty."
Another piece of legislation has been proposed for the 2022 legislative session that would make this crime a class A felony. Similar bills have been proposed in the past but have never passed.
Luetkemeyer said after seeing the effect Max had on the St. Joseph community, he's confident in Max's bill.
"I think it's very proper and fitting that this legislation would be named in his honor," he said. "Max is a great example of a dog who gave his life to the service of his community. After (the shooting) happened, he really brought the community together. I mean, I saw the tremendous outpouring of support for the police department and for Max whenever he was shot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.