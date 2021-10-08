One person was killed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck a motorized bicycle.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Billy Mooney, 53 of Amazonia, was traveling on Route K three miles south of Amazonia. Sharee Ellis, 37, of Amazonia, who was driving a Chevy Traverse, hit the back of the motorized bicycle and Mooney was ejected from the bike, according to a highway patrol report.
Mooney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
