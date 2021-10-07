A Bethany, Missouri, teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon near Bethany.
The 17-year-old motorist was driving a 1996 Dodge 1500 around a turn at 3:24 p.m. on Jade Road when he went off the road and flipped the truck, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
He was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital by ambulance, according to crash reports. He was reported to not be wearing a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.