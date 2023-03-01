Placeholder

One teen is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Mason Road.

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said the incident is under investigation as officers work to determine the details around the shooting. Police were called to the scene at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

