Three weeks ago, Sandra Henderson was hit and killed while trying to cross the South Belt Highway near Pickett Road. A little over a year earlier, a man suffered serious injuries in a pedestrian accident at the exact same location.
Multiple pedestrian accidents along the Belt Highway have led to safety concerns over one of the major roads that cut through St. Joseph.
Numerous restaurants, a bunch of shops, including two malls, and a plethora of gas stations all line the Belt and bring a lot of foot traffic, which the road isn’t made for.
“There’s not a sidewalk running from north to south,” said Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department. “There are blocks that have them and lots of blocks that don’t. It’ll be nice to have sidewalks for everyone, because we do have a lot of people that even though they walk in the grass, a lot of people walk right along the edge of the road or even right along the edge of the road in the roadway, which is just as dangerous.”
Sandra Henderson’s boyfriend, Timothy Comeau, said these pedestrian accidents happen because there aren’t enough safety measures.
“There’s no sidewalks,” Comeau said. “You can’t go down to the light when you’re on a cane because there is a 4-foot drop-off of grass. She would have had to walk in the road to get down to the light because there’s no sidewalk.”
A number of intersections along the Belt Highway don’t have crosswalks, including the intersection of Belt and Pickett, because the lights aren’t updated.
“I talked to MODOT about it and that intersection doesn’t have a crosswalk because they haven’t upgraded the lights,” Tonn said. “They said, when they upgrade their lights, they look into putting crosswalks and they haven’t done that one yet. But they are going to talk to their engineers about what they can do specifically to make that intersection a little safer.”
Comeau also suggests reducing the speed limit and adding more stop lights, but Tonn said that can create more problems.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on, when you reduce speed and add lights,” Tonn said. “There’s a lot of things that it really can affect. I think it just comes down to, everybody needs to own what they’re doing and pay better attention to what they’re doing.”
The Belt Highway is one of the busiest roads in St. Joseph in terms of traffic and storefronts. But after multiple accidents, it’s clear the Belt isn’t for pedestrians, at least not yet.