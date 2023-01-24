Two vehicle crash on Belt and Faraon

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

A two-vehicle crash at Belt Highway and Faraon Street blocked traffic for nearly 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection at about 2 p.m. At least one vehicle was totaled.

