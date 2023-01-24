top story Belt and Faraon accident snarls traffic By Zoë Jones News-Press NOW Zoe Jones Author email Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A two-vehicle crash on Belt and Faraon blocked traffic for nearly 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon. Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A two-vehicle crash at Belt Highway and Faraon Street blocked traffic for nearly 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon.Police were called to the intersection at about 2 p.m. At least one vehicle was totaled.It is unknown if there were any injuries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Zoe Jones Author email Follow Zoe Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Regional News Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe +29 Regional News Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee +2 Regional News Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot More Regional News → National News Nebraska Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video National News Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister +4 National News Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says More National News → 2:08 Winter Weather Advisory 49 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
