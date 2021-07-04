Over the next month, the number of bees and wasps will be on the rise as their hives become fully colonized for the year.
“It is the queens that are hibernating over the winter, and in the spring when the temperature warms up they start coming out,” said Shelly Cox, Remington Nature Center naturalist. “They are building the nest and taking care of the offspring.”
At this point, the only job of the queen is to lay eggs, which applies to all bees and wasps except the honey bee.
“Some people find the carpenter bees are a nuisance during the summer as they drill into sheds and nest in beams,” Cox said. “A lot of people have luck by taking a brown paper bag and inflating it all the way full with air and then tying off the wind with a rubber band and hanging it near the site.”
Wasps, on the other hand, dislike rich herbs such as spearmint, thyme and eucalyptus. Placing some on outdoor landscapes or around sitting areas is known to help repel wasps.
The main reason to leave bees alone is that they all are pollinators, especially honey bees.
“They are basically livestock and are mostly kept in enclosed housing situations,” Cox said. “Honey bees are tended to and are known to pollinate about a third of our food crops.”
Bees and wasps tend to become slightly more defensive later in the season around August when their nests are bigger and the temperatures are hotter. However, Cox said, it’s best to leave them alone if they are not causing a problem.
“We should try to be tolerant of insects and not kill everything just because it has a stinger,” Cox said. “The only time they’re known to be a real issue is if you get too close to the hive, their queen or offspring.”
