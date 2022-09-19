Dustin Beechner mugshot

Dustin L. Beechner of St. Joseph is charged with first-degree child abuse leading to the death of a child.

 Photo courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Relatives of a 6-year-old girl who was beaten to death earlier this month say they're still grieving and seeking justice even after the defendant in the case died Monday.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed 37-year-old Dustin Beechner, the man accused of killing his 6-year-old daughter, died Monday morning after a self-harm event last week.

