Bear Sightings Increasing in Missouri

Bears are not the most common animal found in Missouri, but more people are reporting sightings of them throughout the state.

While no bears were spotted in Northwest Missouri last year, there were three reports in 2019 for Nodaway, Daviess and Clinton counties.

“Most bears live south of Interstate 44 in the southern part of the state, said Bill Graham, Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist. “They can wander hundreds of miles though.”

These large mammals were nearly eliminated in the 1930s in Arkansas and Missouri. The conservation department attributes reintroduction efforts in Arkansas to the increased number of bears in Missouri. There are currently about 800 black bears with that number going up by almost 10% each year.

“I don’t want people to be afraid if they are out hiking or just having fun in the woods,” Graham said. “Pay attention to your surroundings and watch for signs of crack or claw marks on trees.”

A few other helpful tips if you do encounter a bear include making yourself big by waving your arms and speaking in a calm, loud voice without yelling.

“Now if you encounter a bear, avoid cornering a bear. That will make them defensive,” Graham said. “Also make sure you and the bear both have ways to escape that key point.”

Walking away slowly instead of running will allow the bear to recognize there is no threat present. If you are camping keep a close eye on pets, and when you finish cooking or eating make sure to throw away all food far from the campsite.

Limited hunting of bears is allowed in Missouri.

“Applications closed Memorial Day for fall hunting season,” said Graham. “They were only going to allow 400 to apply, but far more applied.”

This October there will be 3,600 active permits with a limit of 40 bears to harvest. The 400 winners will be randomly drawn by July 1 for the first-ever Missouri bear hunt.

“Each morning, they have to call in before they go hunting to check if the quota has been met or not,” Graham said. “So yes, we have a fair season, but it’s pretty limited and we are doing this to control the overall bear population.”