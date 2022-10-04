Aubrey Silvey, humane educator for St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, displays a pamphlet with information about rabies concerns. It's important to take precautions if bitten or scratched by an animal because it is 100% fatal once symptoms show up, Silvey said.
A keen eye is being cast on rabies safety measures after a person was recently bitten by an infected bat in St. Joseph.
The victim is receiving medical treatment after being bitten near Beck Road and 36th Street, according to a press release from St. Joseph Health Department.
The victim acted responsibly and sought help quickly, which demonstrates how seriously anyone should treat the situation if they are bitten or scratched, said Aubrey Silvey, St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue's humane educator.
"If you're bitten by an animal and it breaks the skin — whether it's a cat, a dog, a bat, you know — whatever the animal is, take it seriously and go get medical attention right away," she said. "Because if the animal indeed has rabies, if you don't get those vaccinations, you know, you can't be helped."
There also was a dog involved in the recent rabies case. It was unknown whether the dog was bitten, but the bat was seen "interacting" with the dog, according to the health department's press release. The dog is in a 45-day quarantine after receiving a rabies vaccine booster.
Keeping pets in quarantine and under a watchful eye is important because there are limited options once possible symptoms show up, Silvey said.
"If we were to quarantine a domestic animal and it started to show the signs of rabies, we were it would need to be sent in for testing," she said. "Unfortunately, rabies is fatal, so at that point, the animal would be euthanized if they have rabies. They can't be saved at that point."
If a wild animal shows signs of rabies, it immediately is sent in for testing and will be euthanized if the tests return positive, Silvey said.
People sometimes try to help wild animals if they appear hurt or sick, but getting too close puts people at higher risk of being bitten or scratched, Silvey said.
"It's one of the things that some people might think is unheard of ... that there is a positive case of rabies, but it's not," she said. "If you get (bitten) by an animal, you absolutely need to take it seriously."
