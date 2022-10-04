Aubrey Silvey displaying pamphlet

Aubrey Silvey, humane educator for St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, displays a pamphlet with information about rabies concerns. It's important to take precautions if bitten or scratched by an animal because it is 100% fatal once symptoms show up, Silvey said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A keen eye is being cast on rabies safety measures after a person was recently bitten by an infected bat in St. Joseph.

The victim is receiving medical treatment after being bitten near Beck Road and 36th Street, according to a press release from St. Joseph Health Department.

