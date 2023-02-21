Missouri gun laws for children remain

Linda Meyer, the 5th Circuit chief juvenile officer, discusses the impact of a law in Missouri.

The Missouri Legislature recently voted down a proposed ban on children under the age of 18 carrying firearms in public without supervision, which has some concerned after recent incidents of minors bringing guns to school.

A teacher in St. Louis found a gun in a 5-year-old's backpack last week, which is the most recent example of the issue, along with incidents like the teacher who was shot in Virginia by a 6-year-old student.

