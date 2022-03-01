The ballerina sculpture taken nearly a month ago from outside the Missouri Theater found its way home Tuesday morning.
The sculpture, titled “Espiritu Libre” and created by Harold Linke, was broken off its base on Feb. 4 and was anonymously returned sometime before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The statue is a permanent piece on the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk path Downtown.
St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said the returned statue was discovered by individuals involved with the production of the "The Little Mermaid" that is taking place at the theater this week. He said he was pleased to have the piece returned.
“It’s a lot easier to repair it than to replace it, a lot less expensive to repair it,” Kempf said.
In December 2018, one of the city's three skater sculptures along the Northwest Parkway, the girl from “Catch Me If You Can,” was stolen from its display near Corby Pond. It was replaced, but the cost was about $14,000.
While officials are glad to have the artwork back, they are curious about where it has been in the last month and why it was taken in the first place. Kempf speculated on a couple of possible scenarios within an hour of learning the piece had been returned.
“If it was a third party that got involved, we thank them obviously for doing the right thing, and I guess we thank – even if it was the person who took it to begin with – I don’t know if you thank them for doing it, but at least, you know, the return of it is a happy moment for everybody,” Kempf said.
Kempf is hopeful the necessary repairs can be made so that the ballerina can return to welcoming theater-goers and pedestrians.
“It adds to Downtown. You know, we’re currently looking into some other options to working with the Allied Arts (Council) and Albrecht-Kemper (Museum of Art) to figure out some other things that we can do to provide some additional public art ... the biggest part of the community appreciates it, and if they don’t appreciate it, or enjoy it, they at least respect it,” Kempf said.
The next step in getting the ballerina back in her place will be handled by Allied Arts Council Executive Director Teresa Fankhauser, who plans to contact area foundries to undertake repairs.
