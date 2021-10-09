Missouri is making progress when it comes to getting untested rape kits off the shelves and into labs.
When Attorney General Eric Schmitt came into office in 2019, he said his staff discovered a backlog of thousands of untested kits.
“People were shocked, including me,” he said. “I mean, I’m the attorney general, but I’m a husband and father of two daughters, and the idea that you had these kits sitting on the shelf, in some instances for decades, is just inexcusable.”
Now, more than 2,000 kits have been sent to private labs for testing, Schmitt said. So far, more than 900 have been returned showing positive DNA results.
Missouri is just one of many states that are working to attack a problem related to untested rape kits.
“Anything that’s being processed right now is being processed in real-time with the highway patrol testing lab that they have,” Schmitt said. “Each one of these is a story, is a person, is a human being who’s been victimized and traumatized, taken advantage of and abused.
“I know that for me, that’s what I keep front and center here and why this is such an important project of ours, to make sure that we’re delivering justice for those victims because this shouldn’t happen in the first place,” he said.
Since the 900 kits came back with DNA results, the attorney general’s office has referred dozens of cases to local prosecutors, Schmitt said.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said he understands how the backlog happened but also the frustration that comes with it. He encourages rape victims to seek a kit from medical professionals if they experience sexual assault, even if they are unsure of their next steps.
“There’s one highway patrol lab that they have a finite amount of scientists that are able to do that, so they process evidence as quickly as they can, so sometimes we’re waiting on evidence to get returned,” he said. “It’s extremely important to have that kit taken because once that evidence is gone, it’s gone. So at least if we have that kit and we hold on to it and then if the victim wants to come forward later, there’s evidence for that victim for prosecution.”
If a sexual assault victim seeks out a rape kit following an assault, she or he has three options to submit it: reported, anonymous or unreported. The kit includes DNA and swabs that are collected from a victim by medical professionals.
Reported kits will include the identity of the victim and any information about the assault that took place. These kits will be sent to the lab for testing, and the victim will be involved if any prosecution takes place.
Anonymous kits do not have the victim’s information included, but details about the assault are shared with medical staff. The test is completed and sent to the lab. Any results from the kit will be sent to the victim, and that person then can decide how to move forward. This does not involve law enforcement until the victim decides to, and the person does not have to be involved as any prosecution moves forward.
Unreported kits are collected with no information on the assault or the victim. They are collected as possible evidence for the future if a victim decides to address a situation. Unreported kits do not get sent for testing.
Puett said it’s helpful to victims when they have options because many do not know what to do next.
“Oftentimes with an anonymous kit, the victim is waiting to see what the results are going to be. They are struggling with the whole crime and victimization has occurred to them, and so they’re trying to deal with that,” he said. “And so there are some resources, victim resources, that are provided them. And then hopefully with the support ... after that testing comes back, they feel more comfortable about coming forward as a victim and moving forward with prosecution.”
If you are a victim of sexual assault, it is important to seek medical attention as quickly as possible to have a kit performed. Then the option to move forward can be that of the victim with all the evidence needed having been collected.
