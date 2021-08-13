Kids aren’t the only ones who need to brush up on their skills as schools go back in session. Drivers also should get back in the habit of watching for young pedestrians, particularly around schools and buses.
The reminder is a timely one as a handful of children have been injured and even killed after being struck by vehicles this summer. One of those who was hit was a young boy who died earlier this week after being struck by a car July 9. The incident happened near Pickett Elementary School. School was not in session at the time, but according to police, the child was crossing the street from a play area there to return home.
Dr. Robert Sigrist, director of nonacademic student services for the St. Joseph School District, said drivers play an important role in keeping kids safe as children can run into traffic.
“This time of year it’s always great for people just to take a second, kind of be cognizant of where ... we’ll have buses out that add some traffic, definitely, as we get closer and closer to schools, there are going to be parents dropping kids off,” he said. “So that’s going to create some additional traffic in those areas that we obviously haven’t had all summer long”
Joe Herrera, a resource officer at Lafayette High School and Robidoux Middle School, said he asks people to be particularly aware if they are in a school zone.
“My biggest thing is watch your speed around the school zones. That’s why they have the speeds for the school zones, and watch for the kids, teenagers and young adults because they are very, very important,” Herrera said.
Sigrist said this is also a time to be aware of new drivers who may be taking themselves to school for the very first time.
“Not only will we have increased traffic, but many of those will involve, you know, inexperienced drivers,” he said. “They may not always anticipate what other drivers are going to do as much as an experienced driver would. So just asking people to take a moment, be patient, because we know that it does slow down the traffic pattern in those areas, especially early on until people figure out the best routes to and from school.”
Even if you aren’t driving near a school, there is always the possibility of coming upon a school bus or a bus stop with kids around. This can be an unpredictable situation that drivers need to be extra cautious around.
“If you see a bus with a stop arm out, we just, we beg you that do not drive through those even if you’re late, even if you’re in a hurry,” Sigrist said. “You know that, that 10 seconds you might save there might create a tragedy that never goes away.”
Herrera said he knows people run late in the mornings, but speeding is not worth it.
“Look out for kids at the bus stops. You see a lot of times, especially on a hill, where people are going a little bit faster than the speed limit trying to get to work, which is understandable, but you’ve got to look out for the kids on those streets waiting for the bus,” Herrera said.
Classes for the St. Joseph School District resume Monday, Aug. 23, and some private and regional schools are back in session the week of Aug. 16.
