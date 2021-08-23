With homes once again empty during the day as students return to school, families need to brush up on keeping residences safe and secure.
"Lock up your house, close your garage, things like that. If there are going to be any cars there, make sure they're locked, things removed from sight or removed from the vehicle entirely to keep people from having the urge to get in your car," St. Joseph Police Sgt. Roy Hoskins said.
And don't leave a key hidden nearby in the event someone loses one, he said.
"You might think, 'Oh, this is a really creative spot.' You know, thieves are pretty creative, too. And that's what they do for a living. You know, they're pretty, pretty good at finding things like keys."
Beyond securing a property, it can be easy to forget to turn electronics and appliances off before leaving the house, especially after a couple of months of someone being home to notice when they've been left on. St. Joseph Emergency Manager Bill Lamar said checking these items takes only an important few seconds before leaving for the whole day.
"Make sure the stove from the oven is turned off; the coffee pot is turned off. Those are ones that can really cause a lot of problems if you get distracted," Lamar said. "I would definitely recommend limiting your candles. That's the big thing that we see, a lot of scented candles. They get distracted, they go to leave early in the morning. Then they've burned the candle down and then possibly the rest of the dresser and drapes and things. So watch your candles."
Hoskins said when leaving the house for school and work, it might be a good idea to change routines every once in a while. This can be hard when having set times like bus pickup, but it can be done.
"Change things up a little bit, because a lot of times burglaries are from people who know your routine. Change the position of the curtains or change a little," Hoskins said. "Just little different things where you park, how you park, things like that, and leave a different light on or turn the light off that you normally leave on. Just things like that might not give your pattern away necessarily or schedule away."
As kids might be spending time alone, particularly playing or walking from buses and schools, Hoskins also suggests having a reminder conversation with them about stranger danger.
