Tenderloins, chips and cookies. This is what Pappy’s Grill & Pub gave to the St. Joseph Police Department as part of the weekly “Back the Blue” meals provided every Thursday.
Tammy Rucker, a St. Joseph resident, is the organizer behind the meals and said it’s a way to support law enforcement and bridge the gap between them and the community.
Rucker calls local restaurants and grocery stores to ask if they would like to donate any food. All meals are provided free of cost. A number of businesses have participated, including Hy-Vee, Cosentino’s Price Chopper, Pizza Hut, Pie Five Pizza and Chick-fil-A.
“Well, there's been a lot of community support behind this,” Rucker said. “I've had a lot of phone calls from different restaurants, from different people and offering to supply the stuff for the meals.”
Rucker typically picks up the food and delivers it to the police department every Thursday.
Pappy’s Grill & Pub was the latest restaurant to provide the meal.
“We were presented the opportunity to provide some meals for the police department and we readily accepted,” said Steve Margulies, the owner of Pappy’s Grill & Pub. “We have a great following with the police. Detectives come in all the time and take up a big table. They're great to serve, so we had no problem at all doing this.
“We're big supporters of the police department. They do a great job. They are public servants that just don't get enough credit, and we felt that this was just a small piece that we could do for them.”
Rucker said the police department appreciates the support.
“They love it,” Rucker said. “I asked them last Thursday when I delivered the food what they thought, and a couple of them said that they love the support that they're getting from the community.”
Rucker has meals booked through Dec. 3 and plans on adding more with the help of local businesses.