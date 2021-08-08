Back injuries are the most common type of injury for EMS workers, despite evolving practices and technology to decrease the risk.
Around 25% of EMTs suffer a career-ending back injury within four years of starting their job, according to an article from medical publication EMS World.
One asset for EMTs in recent years is the evolution of power-lifting stretchers that can load a patient at the touch of a button. Back injuries still are the top cause of injury among ambulance crews, but the stretchers are a step forward, Buchanan County EMT Andrew King said.
"Unfortunately, we get into a lot of situations that you have to do some twisting and bending in unnatural ways to get patients picked up or get them moved," he said. "But the number one cause of injury was definitely loading these patients onto these cots, and there's so much risk for danger."
Buchanan and Andrew county EMS departments both have automatic lifting machines in all their ambulances, but that's not the case for all departments in Northwest Missouri.
Andrew County EMS staff members have had no back injuries from stretcher use in the three years since getting power-lifting stretchers and the department has been fortunate to have no other back injuries so far in 2021, Andrew County EMS director Blake Rudel said.
Since the risk of weight-bearing injury is decreased, ambulance services can expand their hiring pool, Rudel said.
"In the past, you might say, 'Well if I'm going to choose between this person and this person,' I might be looking at the bigger, stronger person," he said. "And now we can look at the more qualified person for the entire role rather than just the lifting part."
An important factor to keep in mind regardless of automated resources is being willing to ask for help, Rudel said.
"It's too much of a mentality that a lot of us old dogs in the EMS industry and the perception of the industry is (that) you come in, you gotta do it, you have to get it done, you gotta do it right now," he said. "Take your time. Time is the best thing, not just for the person but also for us because we all want long careers."
Even with the newer stretchers, the evolution of technology hasn't reached its apex, King said. He expects it to keep progressing, making things safer for patients and EMTs.
