Interstate 29 was partially closed for about three hours Friday after a semi carrying baby powder overturned, blocking southbound traffic near the Faucett exit.
Johnathan A. Nichols, 32, of Liberty, Tennessee, was driving an International semi when he tried to avoid a vehicle driving slower than him, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Nichols swerved to avoid Sharice L. Scott, 26, Kansas City, Missouri, who was driving a Nissan Rogue, but he crashed into the vehicle's back end.
Nichols went off the road and over-corrected, tipping the semi and blocking southbound traffic, according to crash reports.
Scott, Jeanice D. Ross, 20, a baby boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, all from Kansas City, Missouri, and traveling in the Nissan, were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries, according to the crash report.
