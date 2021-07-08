Award for law enforcement who returned a mother and child who were taken

A group of local communications operators and officers received a Missouri Teammates in Action award for their quick work as a mother and her baby were taken against their will in the middle of the night.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Communications Operator Lauren Clausen, Cameron Police Dispatcher Kylie Eades and Cameron Police Officers John Baker and Kyle Glazebrook were all on duty when the call came in. A woman and her 18-month-old baby were taken in Harrison County around 3:30 a.m. on April 16.
The group's communication allowed for officers to get the victims to safety just 45 minutes later. Clausen said the events of the evening all happened very fast.
"What we did was kind of disseminate the information to Carroll County, Cameron, Chillicothe, all of those areas to see if we could intercept this vehicle," she said. "Not very long after that, Cameron (authorities) said they had the vehicle stopped on 36 Highway, which was just incredible how we found it in the middle of the night."
Baker and Glazebrook used information relayed by dispatchers to make the stop.
"In that situation, we just had a really good description of what to look for in the vehicle. We determined there probably wouldn’t be a lot matching that description out at that time of night," Baker said. "We did in fact see two of them and one of them ended up being the vehicle we were looking for. So dispatch and everybody that gathered information made that really easy for me."
The officers worked together to get the victims to safety.
"Officer Baker spoke to the driver while I got the woman and child separated from the other people and got her to safety," Glazebrook said.
All of those involved said they were just doing their job, but the Missouri Teammates in Action Award shows they did it well and changed lives in the process.
"It feels good to be able to help people in need whenever we’re supposed to. That’s just what our job is," Eades said. "It takes special people to do our job. Not everybody could do it but it feels good."
Clausen said she was happy she could help.
"Nothing different than we do on any other call, but it feels nice to be recognized for doing your job and hopefully doing your job well," Clausen said.
Baker said the rescue was a team effort.
"It’s nice to see everybody with how everything worked and worked together as a team. I’m just glad we were able to get the information and stuff the way we were and get that individual to safety," Baker said.
The award was presented by the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.