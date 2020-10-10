Wildfires continue to rage out along the West Coast and are posing threats to many homes and property.
Back in the Midwest, some of that smoke has made for hazy skies, but the main concern is around the increased risk for fire outbreaks from laptop cords and space heaters.
More students are learning remotely and many adults still are working from home.
“We recommend not using extension cords or multi-cord adapters for anything like that that stays plugged in for a long time,” said St. Joseph Fire Department Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits.
Extension cords are only to be used for items that do not pull a lot of power, such as a vacuums, lamps or alarm clocks.
“Check the wall around the plug. If you feel heat, the cord is hot, then you’ve got a problem and should unplug the device,” Andrasevits said.
The SJFD responds to many fires during the colder months due to space heaters.
“People think of the cord as a trip hazard and so they’ll hide the cord under a rug or furniture,” Andrasevits said. “Under the furniture gives all the the perfect conditions to heat up and start a fire.”
Also look for frayed cords or discolored outlets before plugging in an electronic device.
“Most newer units automatically will shut off it they tip over,” Andrasevits said. “A unit should be replaced though after 10 years.”
Always make sure the area around the outlet, the cord and your hands are dry to avoid potentially being shocked.